Christine Holmes Martin, 88, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct.16, 2021, at her home near Sardis. She is the widow of the late Dalton Martin.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Sardis Lake Baptist Church with the interment to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Christine was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Lafayette County to the late Charlie Jackson and Viola Sandlin Holmes. During her working career, Christine loved her time as a nurse’s aide. She was a faithful member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church, where she volunteered her time to serve the Lord at many church activities. While at home, she enjoyed crocheting, painting and working in her flower garden.

Christine’s sweet and loving memory will be cherished by her two sons, Ricky Martin (Cheryl) of Batesville, Sherman Martin (Linda) of Byhalia; son-in-law, Kenneth Higgins, Sr of Hickory Flat; eight grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Christine was preceded in death by her daughter, Vivian Higgins.