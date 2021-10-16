North Delta wins big at Winona Christian

Martin Wolfe scored touchdown runs of 29 and three yards and recorded 7 tackles on defense as North Delta hammered Winona Christian 43-19 in a district tilt Friday at Winona.

The Green Wave (3-6, 2-2) can clinch a playoff birth next Friday at Clarksdale Lee Academy in the final regular season game of the year.

North Delta quarterback Layton Wells threw scoring passes to Lewis Smith and Stiles Rowland while returning a interception 37 yards for a “pick six” in the third quarter.