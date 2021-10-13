Funeral services for Bennie Stevenson Montague, of French Camp, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the Oliver Funeral Home chapel, with burial following in Friendship Cemetery in Attala County. Rev. Don Smith, Rev. Bryan Burson, and Rev. Ronald Barnhill will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Carter McElroy, Hunter Dees, Logan Nail, Daniel Collins, Guy Stanford, Larry Greenlee, and Glen Pearson. Honorary pallbearers are the members of Double Banks Hunting Club, Herman Bagwell, Harvey Bagwell, Kipp Bagwell, Frank Montague, Cedric Henson, Glenn McElroy, and Jerry Dale Bridges.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home and Saturday, Oct.16, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Bennie Stevenson Montague, 68, passed away at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville. He was born in Montgomery County to Henry D. “Buster” and Geneva Weeks Montague on Dec. 2, 1952. He was a farmer and was a retired employee of Anel Industries. He was a lifetime member of Double Banks Hunting Club and served as a board member of the Poplar Creek Water Association. He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Montague is survived by his wife, Luna Bond Montague of French Camp; daughter, Genna Gail Montague of Vicksburg; stepdaughter, Karen Nail (Ben) of Winona; stepson, Scott Dees (Sandy) of Oxford; two sisters, Lillie Mae Laney (Curtis) of Winona and Mary Jane Collins (Larry) of Yazoo City; eight grandchildren, Carter McElroy, Hunter Dees (Rachel), Brooklyn Dees, Logan Nail, Jenna Nail, Leslie Hathcock, Stacy Hathcock, and Jake Rush; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Annette Burden.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.