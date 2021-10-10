Glenda Joyce Slaughter, 80

Glenda Joyce Slaughter, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home.

The family of Mrs. Glenda will hold a private family inurnment at Grenada Memorial Gardens. There are no other services scheduled.

Glenda was born on Jan, 5, 1941 to the late Willard and Pauline Collins Walker in Greenwood. She worked at Pennaco Hosiery for over 40 years.

Glenda was a loyal member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary for many years, and was in charge of the kitchen for over 20 years. Her best days were spent gardening and cutting grass. Glenda had a special love for her family and loved them more than anything in the world.

The family she leaves behind includes her husband of nearly 60 years, Claude Neal Slaughter; one son, Claude Terry Slaughter; one sister, Cathy Waldo Chappell; two special sister-in-laws, Della Hendricks and Nicole Walker; two grandsons, Adam Carl Slaughter and Terry Neal Slaughter; four great grandchildren, Anna Hayden Slaughter, Sadie June Slaughter, Adalyn Leigh Slaughter, and Brock Neal Slaughter; and her special four-legged baby, “Buddy”.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Walker.