Batesville Municipal Court 10/6/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Oct. 6, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Eddie Hugh Harris, 194 Fogg Road, Courtland, was issued an warrant for failing to appear on a shoplifting charge and old fines of $2,800.

Spencer Cody Jenkins, 215 East Street, Batesville, had charges of felony possession of controlled substance, DUI, no headlights and open container bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Mary Catherine Rosamond, 363 Chrestman Cove, Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined $779.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Road, Batesville, failed to appear on contempt of court charges for non-payment of $3,158 in old fines.

Prentice Mays, Jr., no address given, bonded out prior to court on a domestic violence charge.

Mondarius Laquan Armstead, 4072 Curtis Road, Batesville, had charges of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, DUI, running a stop sign and no driver’s license bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Brandy Lee Daniel-Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Drive, Batesville, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor plus old fines of $1,146.

Lavovika Rydell Hazzard, 705 Mulberry St., Charleston, was found guilty of DUI and fined $783, but had a expired driver’s license charge remanded to the files.

Katie Ford, 201 Deaton Street, Batesville, was given a $1,500 unsecured bond on petit larceny and disorderly conduct charges.