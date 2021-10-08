Property Transfers 9/27-10/1/21

Property transfers between Sep. 27 – Oct. 1, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Lee and Cathy Martin to Christen Alarcon, Lot 38 of Parkview Subdivision.

Cotton Plant Properties, LLC to FSB & Co., LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to Tanisha Strong and Antravious Poole, and Michael Hankins, Jr., Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Nicholas Hudson to Entergy Mississippi, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jewel Newsom to Mary Newsom Dyson and Margaret Newsom Holley-Gray, Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Dorothy McKinney to Sandra Bailey, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Dennis Little and Mike Roberts to Justin and Courtney Little, A fraction of the East Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Quitman Kay Parker to Quitman Kay and David Parker, Lot 79, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Edward Shivers, Sybil Core and Sonja Shivers to Edward Shivers, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Robert Ruffin Revocable Trust to Weyerhauser NR Company, Three tracts of land in Section 31 and 32 of Township 27, Range 3 East.

Linda McGhee to Veronica McGhee and Zavier Garner, Two tracts of land in Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Jerry Parker to Joey Caine Investments, LLC, A fraction of Lot 88, Parkview Subdivision.

Jimmie Williams to Charlie and Dana Gray, 80 acres, more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9, Range 9.

Mallard Farms, LLC to Charlie and Dana Gray, Roughly 173.75 acres in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

E&L Holdings, LLC to HSC Batesville, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Jonathan Ware to Carmen Fowlkes, A parcel in Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Richard and Sara Red to Rodney Johnson, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Temple Crowell to Moorman Properties, LLC, Lots 22 and 23 of the Willa Cox Subdivision.

William and Caysie Brasell to Cole and Cole Properties, LLC, Lot 17 of the Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Cooper and Susan Lewis to Caysie and William Brasell, A fractional part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Robert Simmons to Derrick Simmons, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin Shankle to LeAnne Pierce, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

202/20 Investments, LLC to TSA Holding Group, LLC, Lot 929 of Enid Shores Subdivision.

RE Development, LLC to Colby Province, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Frederick Young to Alice Marie Shaw, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Margie Mae West to Michael and Susan McArthur, A part of Lot 1, Block 32.

Richard and Charlotte McCarty to Kevin McKenzie, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Richard McCarty to Kevin McKenzie, Part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Rowan Rentals, LLC to Quindarius Bishop, Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Colleen Jameson to Colleen Jameson and Erin Ann Jameson Brown, Lots 9-11, Section C of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Steve and Karen Jameson to Colleen Jameson and Erin Ann Jameson Brown, A tract in both Lots 12 and 13 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Evelyn Nelson et al to Kreisha Williamson and Andrew Dandridge, Lot 11 in Pointer Subdivision.

Eddie Reynolds to Thomas and Cynthia Kizziah, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Dorothy Kearney-Wilbourn to Precious Birge, West Half of Lot 42, Pointer Subdivision.

John Bensko to Marvin and Valerie Jones, Four acres in the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Ernest Hall to Izola Heard, Lot 2 of Taylor Mercantile Companies Subdivision.

James and Genelle Scott to Tracie and Rodney Riley, Lot 5 in Block 25, Town of Como.

Henry Mitchell to Willie Mae Mitchell, Part of Block 1, City of Como.

Matthew and Misty Arinder to Brian Campbell, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.