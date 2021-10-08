Panola man found dead in East Mississippi prison

Associated Press

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Jeremy Russell, 21, was found unresponsive in his cell late Thursday morning, WJTV reported.

Medical staff responded, and paramedics later pronounced him dead, officials said.

Russell was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He had been sentenced in March.

An autopsy was planned to determine how he died.