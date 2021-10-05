American Legion Baseball wraps up fall season, Red Sox win championship

The 2021 fall baseball league for boys ages 13-16 was held at American Legion Park during August and September. The four teams were scheduled to pay 12 games, but the season was shortened to seven games plus two tournament games because of rain and a Covid-19 shutdown. The Red Sox won both the league and tournament titles, and the Royals were runners-up in both.

Red Sox team members with the championship rings are (front, from left) Wilson Russell, Jamarrion Ingram, Landyn Simmerman, Jamison Gentry, (back) Braxton Simmerman, Karson Ware, Cohen Cole, Levi Daniel, and Leland Weldon. Not pictured is player Owens Johnson and coaches Jeremy Weldon, Perry Tutor, Jeremy Ware, and Todd Johnson.

