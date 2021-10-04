New weight restriction posted on SR 3 bridge in Tate County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has imposed a weight restriction on a bridge located on State Route 3 in Tate County following a recent routine inspection by district bridge inspection personnel.

During the inspection, conditions that warrant a load restriction were documented. Therefore, the load restriction on Bridge No. 183.8 on SR 3 located 4.9 miles north of the Panola County line in Tate County has been modified to 5 Tons Gross.

Crews will employ changeable message boards to inform the public of the weight restriction. Until repairs are made, heavy truck traffic will be restricted from using the bridge.