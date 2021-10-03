Tigers win 56-28 at home against Olive Branch

South Panola overcame a shaky first quarter to double up Olive Branch 56-28 in a Region 1-6A tilt Friday at Robert H.Dunlap Stadium.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-0) fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 21 unanswered to grab a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Olive Branch stayed within striking distance at 35-28 at the end of the third quarter before South Panola salted the game away with three touchdowns in the fourth period.

Junior quarterback David Hubbard threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing for South Panola.

Seandun Clark caught five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while D’mariun Perteet had 129 yards rushing on 14 carries with scoring runs of 43, 4 and 1 yard.

South Panola hosts Southaven Thursday in another district matchup at 7 p.m

Photo: South Panola wide receiver Seandun Clark breaks away from a Olive Branch defender in the Tigers 56-28 victory Friday. (Andy Young)