Property Transfers 9/20-24/21
Published 8:01 am Friday, October 1, 2021
Property transfers between Sept. 20 – Sept. 24, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:
Second Judicial District
Brian and Eve Sprouse to Brian and Eve Sprouse, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Linda Holland to Alton Holland, Lot 31 of Wildwood Subdivision.
Stacey Shaw to Henderson Land Trust, Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Rosa Jones to Carolyn Cauthen, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.
Estate of Varis Morris to Eric McCain, A fractional part of the East and West Half of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West, and a fractional part of the West Half of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.
Panola County Chancery Court to Christopher Brocato, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9, Range 7 West.
Cooper Williams to Cooper Williams and Jeremy Williams, Lots 552, 553 and 554 of Enid Shores Subdivision.
Lisa Cox to Robert Ruffin Revocable Living Trust, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West; Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27, Range 3 East; and a fractional part of Section 32, Township 27 South, Range 3 East.
Lisa Cox to Robert Ruffin Revocable Living Trust, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 South, Range 3 East.
Elizabeth and Robert Ruffin to Robert Ruffin, Richard Cox and Davy Cox, Tracts in Section 31 and 32, Range 3 East, Township 27, and part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Range 7 West, Township 10 South.
ACC Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Margaret Hinton, Lot N of Noble Street, Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.
Martha Simmons to Catherine Thompson, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10, Range 8 West.
Wilmer Orlando Diaz to Wilmer Orlando Diaz, Part of Lots 4 and 5, Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.
Glenda and Lake Sanders to Calvin Hunter, Part of the Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
David Allen Dixon and Amanda Sartin to Gwen Parker, Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Robert and Meloney Buford to Isaac Counterman, Lot 18 of Block 29.
Ryan and Shelbie Moss to Katherine Freeman, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Thomas and Hanna Fowler to Russell Gentry, A fractional part of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.
Gary Haley, Sr. to Gary Haley, Jr., A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Boothe and Associates Real Estate Services to Vanetta Griffin and Josephine Pope, A tract in the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Friends of Panola, Inc. to Drake Black and Katy Brett Pullen, Lot 4 of Block 28.
First Judicial District
Dorothy Jean Vaughn to Marvin and Sandra Watson, Lot 5, Block J, Town of Crenshaw.
James Scott to Randy and Tina Lee Bailey, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.
Preston Mills to Shalonda Harris, Part of Lot 4, Block 29, Town of Como.
Diane Hudson Revocable Trust to Chickasaw Hills Management, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.
Jimmie Helen Holmes to Curtis Tyler Jackson, Lot 15 of Howry Subdivision.
Mike Jenkins, Connie Palmertree and Sandy Harrison to Chris Alphin, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.
Walter Ashe to Larry and Debbie Butler, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.
Walter Ashe to Leslie and Lois Smith, Part of Lot 2 of Lakewood Village.
Colleen Jameson to Steve and Karen Jameson, Lots 9-11 of Section C, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.