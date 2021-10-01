Property Transfers 9/20-24/21

Property transfers between Sept. 20 – Sept. 24, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Brian and Eve Sprouse to Brian and Eve Sprouse, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Linda Holland to Alton Holland, Lot 31 of Wildwood Subdivision.

Stacey Shaw to Henderson Land Trust, Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Rosa Jones to Carolyn Cauthen, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Estate of Varis Morris to Eric McCain, A fractional part of the East and West Half of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West, and a fractional part of the West Half of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Panola County Chancery Court to Christopher Brocato, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Cooper Williams to Cooper Williams and Jeremy Williams, Lots 552, 553 and 554 of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Lisa Cox to Robert Ruffin Revocable Living Trust, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West; Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27, Range 3 East; and a fractional part of Section 32, Township 27 South, Range 3 East.

Lisa Cox to Robert Ruffin Revocable Living Trust, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 South, Range 3 East.

Elizabeth and Robert Ruffin to Robert Ruffin, Richard Cox and Davy Cox, Tracts in Section 31 and 32, Range 3 East, Township 27, and part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Range 7 West, Township 10 South.

ACC Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Margaret Hinton, Lot N of Noble Street, Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Martha Simmons to Catherine Thompson, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10, Range 8 West.

Wilmer Orlando Diaz to Wilmer Orlando Diaz, Part of Lots 4 and 5, Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Glenda and Lake Sanders to Calvin Hunter, Part of the Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

David Allen Dixon and Amanda Sartin to Gwen Parker, Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Robert and Meloney Buford to Isaac Counterman, Lot 18 of Block 29.

Ryan and Shelbie Moss to Katherine Freeman, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Thomas and Hanna Fowler to Russell Gentry, A fractional part of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Gary Haley, Sr. to Gary Haley, Jr., A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Boothe and Associates Real Estate Services to Vanetta Griffin and Josephine Pope, A tract in the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Friends of Panola, Inc. to Drake Black and Katy Brett Pullen, Lot 4 of Block 28.

First Judicial District

Dorothy Jean Vaughn to Marvin and Sandra Watson, Lot 5, Block J, Town of Crenshaw.

James Scott to Randy and Tina Lee Bailey, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Preston Mills to Shalonda Harris, Part of Lot 4, Block 29, Town of Como.

Diane Hudson Revocable Trust to Chickasaw Hills Management, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Jimmie Helen Holmes to Curtis Tyler Jackson, Lot 15 of Howry Subdivision.

Mike Jenkins, Connie Palmertree and Sandy Harrison to Chris Alphin, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Walter Ashe to Larry and Debbie Butler, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Walter Ashe to Leslie and Lois Smith, Part of Lot 2 of Lakewood Village.

Colleen Jameson to Steve and Karen Jameson, Lots 9-11 of Section C, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.