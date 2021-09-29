Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 20

Mary Catherine Rosamond, 363 Chrestman Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI.

Raven Tribble Hodges, 23 Jackson Ave., Enid, charged with simple assault.

Alisha Shea Bland, 5257A Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with disturbance of a family.

Sept. 21

Eddie Hugh Harris, 104A Fog Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Sept. 22

Jennifer Michelle Copeland, 630 5th St., Lambert, arrested on a bond revocation.

Gary Dean Gibson, 260 Perkins Rd, Crowder, arrested on a bond revocation.

Alisha Bright Smith, 1259 King Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bond revocation.

Joseph William Laporte, Jr., 672 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Sept. 23

Karen Lynn Smith, 2277 Brooksman Rd., Apt. 3, Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Derrick Joseph Lamb Marsh Nix, 3741 Millstone Dr., Casteberry, Fla., charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Jermaine Lashawn Bibbs, 47 Murphy Ridge Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Panola County Justice).

Brandy Lee Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court).

Adam Ross McCachren, 2519 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a hold for Chancery Court.

James Edward Johnson, 231 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with a Drug Court citation.

Marcelus Lasalle Polk, 295 Brown Ave., Sledge, charged with a Drug Court citation.

Spencer Cody Jenkins, 215 East St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, open container, no headlights, and DUI.

Sept. 24

Exzavian Z. Oliver, 133 Cypress Corner Rd., Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Abreal Ceclia Powell, 492 Shady Grove Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic assault.

Tommy Lee Thomas, 70 Baker Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of a family and malicious mischief.

Ronnie Lynn Foster, 7281 Hwy. 32S, Oakland, charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of burglary.

Sept. 25

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault by threat.

Javon D. Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Theron Jacobie Williams, 529 Green Rd., Pope, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Marcus Casaun James, 7 Renaissance Dr., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

Sept. 26

Alex Jackson Beavers, 64 South Fork Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Curtis Lee Henderson, 126 Patterson St., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Sept. 27

William Spencer Gant, 710 Third St., Crowder, held for questioning by the Sheriff’s Office.