David Glen Burns, 59, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services for David will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Eureka Cemetery in Courtland.