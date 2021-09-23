Gideons have distributed Bibles for 122 years

Mt. Olivet News

By Donna Traywick

As I began to write this column I received word that Connie Haley had lost her long battle with cancer. I taught her piano for about 10 years and she became one of the most popular piano teachers of Panola County and surrounding areas.

She was pianist at Calvary Baptist from the time she was a young teenager. We texted each other two weeks ago about getting together to reminisce.

Mt. Olivet Church had the privilege of joining in the celebration of the dedication service of first cousins, 8-month-old Luke Charles Reed, son of Jessica Green and William Reed; and 4-month-old Nolan Reed Barnes, son of William and Mary Barnes.

The children are the grandsons of Bro. Charles and Amanda Reed. He performed the ceremony. A dedication service is a challenge first to the parents to bring the child up in a Christian environment, and second to the congregation as well.

Last Sunday was Gideon speaker Sunday. Ed Hargett of Charleston gave moving stories about the effect the Bibles have that are placed in hotels, hospitals, and other institutions.

Gideon International was started July 1, 1899 at Janesville, Wis., by two traveling salesmen, John H. Nicholson and Samuel E. Hill, who arrived at the crowded Central Hotel in Boscobel, Wis., for the night.

The men had never met, but there was only one double room left, so they decided to share it. They shared a common faith and decided to call a meeting.

Only one person, William J. Knight, showed up. He suggested they call the organization after Gideon, an Old Testament judge who led a small band of men to defeat a much larger army.

Today the Gideons distribute over a million scriptures a week throughout the world. That’s more than two copies per second every day of the week.

I know it’s fall when the surprise lilies pop overnight. It is amazing how much they grow in just hours.

My house is located on an old log house lot, and the lilies have multiplied over the years. I believe the proper name is spider lilies, but surprise lilies is a wonderful name.

Send me pictures and texts of interesting things you see or ideas you have for a column. Mobile number is 901-828-8824.