John William Allen, 84, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home near Pope.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

His family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will be made available later.