Jail Log 8/29 – 9/6/21

Aug. 29

Amar Jamal Tally, 1222 Semmes St., Memphis, possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 30

Glen Kee Shaw, 1226 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct.

Gavin Chase Towles, 96 Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual contact.

Johnny Wayne Chrestman, 168 Dina Lane, Sardis, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Dianah Nicole Switzer, 75 Switzer Rd., Grenada, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jarquavious Jermaine Rudd, 215 Noble St, Batesville, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Aug. 31

Terry Lee Myers, 25 Ford Rd., arrested on a bench warrant for Panola County Circuit Court.

Latoya Latrice Fondren, 209 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with felony malicious mischief and simple assault.

Sept. 1

James Mortez Gardner, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with armed robbery.

Christopher Antonio Ladd, 3973 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Coly Tyler Gulledge, 112 Scott St., Houston, charged with violation of post-release supervision.

Roderick Tramil Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Shannon Michael Connell, 6869F Compress Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Sept. 2

James McBrayer, Jr., 1259 King Rd., Sardis, charged with felony DUI (third offense).

Sept. 3

Ronald Delane Ware, II, 2100 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with expired tag, no driver’s license, open container, DUI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and no insurance.

Tammy Jean Steward, 225 Moon Ave., Crenshaw, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Gardner, 303 Railroad St., No. 19, Como, charged with DUI.

Carlos Quatez Butts, 303 Railroad St., charged with DUI.

Johnny Wayne Williams, Happy Days Inn, Room 319, Sardis, arrested for contempt of court for Como Municipal.

Sept. 4

Kevin Liketh Myers, 619 W. Pearl St., Grenada, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Lee Black, 119 Lynn St., Grenada, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and open container.

Mondarious L. Armstead, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm, reckless driving, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Rene Monique Wilson, 866 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Lucas Lorenzo Gleaton, 744 E. Green Rd., Pope, charged with family disturbance.

Brittany Kyerra Winfeld, 1039 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

David Maurice Hall, 3412 Lucebell Rd., Memhis, charged with shoplifting.

Janice Quincy Crossland, 1372 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Sept. 5

Robert Lee Isbell, 1871 Vassar Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Darin Quin Lewis, 252 Atkins St., Sardis, arrested on a hold for Panola County Justice Court.

Benny Dewayne Marberry, 327 Waldrup Rd., arrested on a hold for Justice Court.

Sept. 6

Presley Weaver Keel, 138 Hwy. 310, Waterford, charged with BUI.

Johnny Cas Keel, 70 CR 505, Waterford, charged with BUI.

Latisha Sherri Ards, 221 Noble St., charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm enhancement, failure to use turn signal, open container, and giving false identification.