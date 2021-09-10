Alvin Pickard, 59, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford Sept. 1, 2021.

Alvin was born July 25, 1962, to the late Alvin Aubrey and Lola Madge Cartwright Pickard. He worked construction during his lifetime. Alvin was a member of the Poplarbluff, Mo. community for years, where he coached team baseball and softball. Alvin enjoyed shooting pool in his spare time and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by one son, William “Bill” Pickard (Karli); four siblings, Jim and Nancy Case of Tulsa, OK., Wayne and Bernice Pickard of Poplarbluff, MO., Gaylon Pickard also of Poplarbluff, MO., and Terry and Amanda of Fisk, MO.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.