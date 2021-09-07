SP Tigers will finally see gridiron action Friday

It’s been 10 months since South Panola High School has played a football game and for the Tigers faithful it seems longer.

After having their first two games cancelled due to COVID restrictions, the anticipation has grown as the Tigers are two days away from returning to the gridiron Friday when they travel to Cordova,Tenn., for their 2021 season opener.

Despite having to forfeit games against Neshoba Central and Oxford, South Panola remains ranked No. 5 in the latest Super 10 prep poll, and No. 4 in 6A behind Madison Central, Oxford and No. 1 Oak Grove.

The Tigers return a host of starters on offense led by junior quarterback David Hubbard and running back D’mariun Perteet. Newcomers Mykel Allen and Michael Johnson, Jr., will be thrown into the mix. On defense the Tigers will look for defensive linemen Jalen Kerby and Tavion Cotton.

Cordova of Region 8-6A will be looking for its first win of the season as the Wolves have been overmatched in their first three games. They lost to Memphis Central (49-7), Haywood (55-0) and Houston High (58-6) last week.

This will be the second meeting between the two schools. South Panola won 39-13 in 2019.

The Tigers are 25-10 all-time versus teams from the Volunteer state.

Tigers fans can hear the first Coach Ricky Woods Show of the year today (Wednesday) from 6 to 8 p.m. on 100.5 FM or audio streaming at www.wble101.com. The Tigers broadcast team, led by Judge George Carlson, will also be live on the air one hour prior to the kickoff Friday night, from the Cordova High stadium, for pre-game stats and information.

During the coach’s show on Wednesday, fans will be able to call in, or text, questions and comments for Coach Woods. The number will be broadcast at the beginning of the show. The coach’s show will air each Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

Tigers fans can again this season watch the SP football games live at www.sptigerden.com from any home computer or mobile device. There is also a South Panola app that may be downloaded by fans.

Carlson said listener participation drives the coach’s show and pre-game on-air activities and encouraged all SP fans to tune in for the Wednesday shows and the Friday night game broadcasts.