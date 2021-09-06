Barbara Brawley Barber, 55, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Batesville.

A memorial service will be announced by the family and be posted here once they have been finalized.

Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1965, in Augusta, AR, to the late Bobby Joe and Betty Westerman Brawley. She was a homemaker and a member of the Morton Baptist Church in Morton, AR. Barbara enjoyed working in her flower garden, reading, taking care of other, and mostly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her two children, Alicia Parrish of Batesville, and Walter Barber of Batesville; loving companion, Ronnie Jones of Batesville; three sisters, Betty Brawley of Michigan, Nicky Clark of Southaven, and Lori Farris of Walls; brother, Larry Brawley of Marshall County; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.