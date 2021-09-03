Tim Austin, 65, of Lambert, passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

He was born on April 22, 1956, son of the late Sam and Eunita Austin of Lambert. Tim was also preceded in death by his daughter, Brooke Austin of Oxford, and his sister, Lisa Austin of Lambert.

He leaves behind his spouse, Julie Watson Austin, one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Scott Cannon of Vardaman, and two sons and two daughters-in-law, Dylan and Kat Austin of Mount Vernon, IL and Jason

and Courtnee Austin of Carrollton.

Tim was a proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren: Addison, Tinlee, Tatum, Laura-Mae, Austin, Gabriel, Cassius, Mia, and Jax. He is also survived by his sister Linda Avery of Courtland, snd four brothers Tom, Mark, Michael, and Teddy Austin, all of Courtland.

Tim, lovingly known by many as Big Bird, often kept a stout and solemn demeanor, but underneath was a big heart, a willingness to extend the shirt off his back to anyone in need, and an eagerness to revel in every

moment of his life.

At his request, a small service will be held Friday, Sept. 3, beginning at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, to celebrate his life and his impact on those he loved.

Tim’s remains will be scattered by his children and grandchildren that he left behind.

Kimbro Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.