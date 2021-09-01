Batesville Municipal Court 8/25/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Aug. 25, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Damon Lee Andrews, 449 Chapman Rd., Batesville, had a aggravated assault charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Donald Wayne Boyette, 46 Charles Lane, Sardis, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,059 for no/expired tag and contempt of court.

Trinette Alexandria Braxton, 1317 Edgemont Cove, Clarksdale, failed to appear on charges of domestic violence, public drunkenness and possession of paraphernalia.

Brudarius Quintez Clark, 5652 Chickasaw Dr., was found guilty and fined $723 due in 30 days on charges of simple domestic violence and no driver’s license. Clark also had old fines of $817 due Sept. 8.

Tabitha Lashae Cunningham, 319 Lincoln St., Sardis, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Brandy Lee Daniel-Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Drive, pleaded not guilty disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a child and was given a Sept.15 trial date. Daniel-Fultz was ordered to pay $1,146 in old fines.

Tyler Scott Donahou, 3509 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, had petit larceny and false pretense charges dismissed.

Jolian Demarin Gleaton, 606 B Gleaton Rd., Pope, had two counts of simple assault dismissed.

Johnathan Griffin, 251 Love Ave, Crowder, had a $5,000 bond set on various felony charges and was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872 A Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and improper equipment. An arrest warrant was issued.

Monteayaires Coreair Williams, 300 Vranza Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on a charge of running a red light.

In cases set for trials,

Johnny Stephen Barrett, 1346 Bending Oak West Dr., Hernando, was found guilty of DUI and fined $779, but had a careless driving charge remanded to the files.

Martin Garcia-Narvaez, 244 Pollard St., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI and fined $779, but had a no driver’s license charge remanded to the files.

Matthew Myers McCain, 309 South Leflore Ave, Cleveland, had his case continued until a later date.

Laderious Stevenson, 911 Mike Omar Street, Lambert, was found guilty of possession of marijuana, open container, loud music and firearm enhancement penalty and was fined $1,871.

Quintarus Sterling Washington, 132 Howard St., Marks, was found guilty and fined $944 on DUI and careless driving charges.