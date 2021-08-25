Want a great career? Be a meteorologist

Published 8:55 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By WordPress.com VIP

Weather News

By Steve Norris

We will roll along through the week with a typical weather pattern for August with afternoon highs 90 to 95 and heat index over 100. 

It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, most numerous late in the week. 

 I often get asked, especially by school students, how did I get started as a meteorologist? My grandfather bought me a thermometer when I was about 10 years old and I started writing down the temperature and keeping up with the weather every day.

By age 14 I was getting weather books from the library and studying every day. I got my first job with the radio station in town in my senior year in high school. It is a fun and exciting career choice, and I would highly recommend it to young people.

If I can ever help you, please feel free to contact me at weather1@charter.net

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Turkey gobbling activity is related to the weather

Former Ole Miss student to plead guilty to First Degree Murder in homicide of Ally Kostial

National Banana Split Day good reason to have a treat

ND softball beats Kirk in district play

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow