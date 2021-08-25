Want a great career? Be a meteorologist

Weather News

By Steve Norris

We will roll along through the week with a typical weather pattern for August with afternoon highs 90 to 95 and heat index over 100.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, most numerous late in the week.

I often get asked, especially by school students, how did I get started as a meteorologist? My grandfather bought me a thermometer when I was about 10 years old and I started writing down the temperature and keeping up with the weather every day.

By age 14 I was getting weather books from the library and studying every day. I got my first job with the radio station in town in my senior year in high school. It is a fun and exciting career choice, and I would highly recommend it to young people.

If I can ever help you, please feel free to contact me at weather1@charter.net