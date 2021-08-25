Panola County Jail Log 8/16-22/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 16

Gregory Darnell Moffett, 703 North Watt St., Natchez, being held as a federal detainee.

Christopher, Anthony Golden, 3214A Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Misty Dawn Carpenter, 125 CR 238, Tillatoba, charged with improper equipment and possession of a controlled substance.

Montrel Teshun Roberson, 206 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Aug. 17

Dustin Lewis Kelly, 609 Hwy. 6E, arrested on a probation violation.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with felony false pretense.

Aug. 18

Justin Eugene Armstead, 5915 Eureka Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

George Hunter Hodges, 6252 Lacy Cove, Horn Lake, held as a state inmate.

Kathy Sharee Carauthers, 22700 Hwy. 51 Apt. D3, Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Elbert Muldrew Ray, III, 122 S. Louisville St., Ackerman, charged with violation of a protection order.

Tyler Scott Donahou, 3509 Sadis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant for Panola County Justice Court.

Aug. 19

James Edward Johnson, 230B Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with drug court violation.

Ceaira Renee Harris, 211 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 28, Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Aug. 20

Mark Allen Gregor, 206 Butler St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Corey Oneal Sims, 9 Private Dr., Yale Rd., Oxford, charged with false pretense and two counts of bad checks.

Tony Allen Roach, 24648 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with disturbance of a family.

Derrick Darnell Gross, 413 Fourth St., Marks, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Rhonda Rena Echols, 1561 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and felony assault on a police officer.

Tomiekia Yawonna Bowden, 1127 Hunters Chapel Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Aug. 21

Montrell Deandera Jones, 237 East Moon Ave., Crenshaw, charged with no driver’s license.

Joel David Anderson, 8 Eudy Ave., Eupora, charged with no tag, and a hold for Mississipi Dept. of Corrections.

James Edward Latham, 206 Marilyn St., Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Douglas Ray Johnson, 21739 Hwy. 4, Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Lavovika Rydell Hazzard, 705 Mulberry St., Charleston, charged with expired driver’s license and DUI.

Aug. 22

James Allen Morton, 284 Martindale Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Jeffery Darnelo Nelson, 11 CR 116, Oxford, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Brian Adam Nelson, 578 Bethel Rd., arrested on a hold for MDOC.

Rodrick Cortez Birge, 23955 Hwy. 310E, Como, charged with first degree murder.

Johnathan Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Corey Reshun Lamar, 113 Aspen Cove, Senatobia, charged with improper equipment and driving with a suspended license.