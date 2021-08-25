Batesville Municipal Court 8/18/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Aug. 18, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, 200 Hwy. 51, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of public drunkenness and fined $225.

Jawan Jamel Brown, 203 Gordon Dr., Batesville, had a simple domestic violence charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution, but was ordered to pay old fines of $388.

Kevin Riley Hall, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to DUI and careless driving and was given a Sept. 8 trial date.

Natalie Downs Heafner, 230 Morrow Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a Sept.15 trial date.

Henry Lige Johnson, 4755 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty possession of marijuana in a vehicle and careless driving and was fined $858.

Melissa Ann Miller,1070 CR 41, Oakland, bonded out prior to court on felony charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Danielle Joanne Mills, 82 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a Sept.15 trial date.

Johnathan Earl Owens, 1283 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting along with old fines totaling $1,529.

Aretha Jean Pride-Key, 204 Jefferies St., Batesville, was found not guilty to shoplifting due to lack of prosecution, but was ordered to $479 in old fines dating back to 2011.

Lasondria Pashey Rudd, 209 Lester St., Apt. D, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was fined $328.

Roxanne Taylor Young, 37 CR 268, Water Valley, pleaded guilty and was fined $538 for possession of paraphernalia and failing to use a turn signal.

Brian Wilson, no address given, failed to appear and found guilty under sworn testimony on a domestic violence charge.

Steven Redd, College Hill, Oxford, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance and bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Ladrevius Marquis Brooks, 21651 Hwy. 310, Como, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony for possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty and fined $886 with 15 days in jail suspended pending payment of fine.

Lakera Denise Holmes, 502 Cherry St., Clarksdale, was found guilty of possession of marijuana and fined $443.

Terrance Orlando Mack, 739 Powell St., Coldwater, was found guilty of possession of marijuana and a firearm enhancement penalty and fined $886 due in 30 days and given one year probation with a 15-day suspended jail sentence.

Christopher Landarion Moore, 1120 11th Street, Apt. 4, Lambert, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Devonte Demario Pugh, 2093 Mitchner Rd., Tutwiler, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146 while given one year probation.

Judge Westfaul also announced, during last Wednesday’s court, that starting immediately he will prohibit small children and infants from entering the courtroom.