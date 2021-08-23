Library Card Sign-Up Month 2021 at First Regional Library

Library cards empower students and fuel academic success



September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the fourteen branches of First Regional Library join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

At First Regional Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities. Research tools like Universal Class, Learning Express and more may be found at firstregional.org/research.

“Libraries are an invaluable resource for children, teens, and learners of all ages. Even during these uncertain times, we have continued to enhance our offerings of physical and digital services to meet community demands,” said Hanna Lee, FRL’s Youth Services Coordinator. “We’re thrilled to work with so many of our schools and partners to ensure that everyone can get a library card.”