Gee leads Green Wave with 4 TDs in season opening win

Levi Gee rushed for 183 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns as North Delta steamrolled Rossville Christian (Tenn.) Academy 42-0 Friday night at Cpl. Michael Brandon Presley Field in the season-opener for both schools.

Gee produced scoring runs of 14, 14, 2 and 1 yards as the Green Wave led 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at intermission.

Martin Wolfe scored on a pair of three-yard plunges for North Delta, who amassed 382 yards in team rushing.

The Green Wave travels to Greenwood next Friday to face Pillow Academy who slipped past Kirk 32-28 Friday night.