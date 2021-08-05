National Health Center Week to be celebrated locally

Good health is always something to be celebrated, but this planned week takes it one step higher. In conjunction with the National Health Center Week initiative, Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc. has scheduled several events to commemorate the recognition in each of its counties it serves.

National Health Center Week (Aug. 8 – 14) is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

Health centers serve 28 million patients – a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care. In addition to their long history as health care homes to millions, health centers produce innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in communities and reach beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the social determinants of health affecting special patient populations.

This year, the National Association of Community Health Centers and the Health Center Advocacy Network invite citizens to celebrate the ways that health centers are The Chemistry for Strong Communities.

“Scheduled for the Batesville clinic this celebration week will be Patient Appreciation Day on Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Johnnie Cummings Day/Men’s Health Awareness/HIV Awareness Day on Aug. 10, Community Outreach/Behavioral Health for Patients on Aug. 11, Children’s Health & Oral Health Day on Aug. 12, and Staff Appreciation Day on Aug. 13. The public is invited and encouraged to take part in this celebration as much as possible,” said Tana P. Vassel, director of planning and program development. “This is your community health center.”

AEH has a major impact on the 5-county area it serves, including having 4 clinics, 3 school-based clinics, and 2 medical mobile units. The organization employs 150 plus employees region-wide, including Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Tate, and Tunica Counties.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors during National Health Center Week to all citizens in an effort to “toot our own horn” for a change. We want the communities we serve to appreciate what they have right here at home and take advantage of our services,” Vassel said.

For more information on how AEH works within the community, contact the local clinic at 662-563-1858.