Panola County Jail Log 7/19-26/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 19

Connell Matthew White, 244 Rudd Dr., Sardis, held as a State Inmate.

Charles Ray Roden, 519 McClain Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Danny Allen Raymond, 517 McClain Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Mykieus James Taylor, 213 Court St., Apt. 4, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Melissa Simmons, 1691 Wilson Rd., Lot 6, Batesville, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal), and three counts of shoplifting.

Kentenous Treshaun Pegues, 101 Pegues Circle, Batesville, charged with no insurance, DUI, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and speeding.

July 20

Evelyn Joyce Acree, 3772B Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

July 21

Zanesha Ann Perry, 309 Armstrong St, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Kerry Lavon Gates, 1351 Hwy. 9N, Bruce, arrested on a hold for Calhoun County.

Jamie Gail Caldwell, 7 KY Circle, Batesville, charged with abuse of 911 and disorderly conduct.

Paula Guerrero, 11018 Hwy. 315W, Water Valley, charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of armed robbery.

William Junior Norwood, 150 E. Carlisle St., Apt. 117, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Denzel Cortez Nelous, 1246 Greely Ridge Rd., Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

July 22

Jakesha Flowers, 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Kristopher Austin Griste, 1442 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, served seven days of a detention order.

Chance Dodyssey Griffin, 2761 Hentz Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

July 23

Antonio Lee Mitchell, 68 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Lyle Joseph Ruggler, 202 6th St., Luling, LA, charged with DUI.

Demario Deonte Cunningham, 214 Baker St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Markean Riley, 903 CR 15, Water Valley, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Corey Lee Joyner, 7443 Suncrest Cove, Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

Jarei Vedell Farlough, 4540 Ithaca St., Marion, LA, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Ynesha Lesha Lester, 100 Surrette Circle, Lot 85, Water Valley, charged with DUI, simple possession of marijuana, and violation of the window tint law.

Jerimyah Neely, 7415 East 51st St., Kansas City, MO, charged with possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, and DUI.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and no tag light.

July 24

Jayia Elizabeth Mae Wiley, 120 CR 422, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Patton, 207 Perkins Lane, Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

Justin M. Butler, 255 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI.

July 25

Kevin Christopher Pitcock, 10513 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with careless driving, possession of marijuana, and firearm enhancement.

Tyvoski O. Webb, 3567 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with first degree murder.

Derrin Dewayne Boyce, 1910 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with first degree murder.

Tracey Delloyd Davis, Jr., 302 Hope Ave., Como, charged with first degree murder.

Christopher McGlothian, 204 Eagle Cove, Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Tresha Hullette, 802 Jackson Ave., Apt. 33, Oxford, charged with DUI.

Exzavian Zentrell Oliver, 133 Cypress Corner Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Maurice Lorenzo White, 210 East South Avenue, Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

SheilaHunt, 7267 Park Place Rd, Como, charged with DUI.

July 26

Jezreel Augustus Wilkins, Jr., 4532 St. Honore St., Memphis, charged with driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and providing false information.