Heat Wave for the Green Wave
North Delta School opened football practice Monday with a two-a-day schedule. Coaches provided frequent water breaks for the players. Senior Aden Sykes (left) and junior Ridge Aldison are among team leaders for the Green Wave, who will play in a scrimmage Aug. 13 and open its 2021 season at home against Rossville (Tenn.) Christian Academy on Friday, Aug. 20.
