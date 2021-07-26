Martha Ann Coleman, 81

Martha Ann “Peggy” Coleman, 81, formerly of Batesville, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Benton, AR.

Funeral services for Peggy will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday July 29, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.