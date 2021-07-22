Picnicking With The Police is this Saturday
Food & fun and it’s all free! Great way to spend family time at the Batesville Civic Center Saturday. Picnicking With the Police has something for the young and old alike. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever & you never know who will take a turn in the Dunking Booth. Make plans to be there this Saturday.
