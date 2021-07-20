Buck Moon coming this Friday

By Steve Norris

Weather News

We have been in a stormy weather pattern and I don’t see that changing much for the week ahead with threats of thunderstorms each afternoon at 50 percent or more.

High temperatures will continue to be below normal for this time of year with readings mostly in the mid-to-upper 80s. There are indications that the heat wave may try to move into Northern Mississippi next weekend and the rain chance would drop a bit

If you’ve been noticing that it looks hazy on some days and we’ve had some lovely red sunsets, some smoke from Western and Canadian wildfires has drifted over our area from time to time.

We have a full moon coming up on Friday and it is known as the Buck Moon reflecting the time of year when new deer antlers begin to grow. Make a note on your calendar that one of the biggest meteor showers of the year is coming the night of August 12, and I will tell you more over the next week or two.

I recently discovered that Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of the Declaration of Independence and the third president of the United States was very interested in the weather!

Jefferson took daily weather readings around Williamsburg Virginia and on July 4th 1776, he went to a local Merchant to purchase a new thermometer before he went to sign the Declaration of Independence. I thought that was really cool.

You can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net