Mr. Floyd Russell “Bud” Samuels, 79, of Sardis, passed away Thursday, July15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital – North in Oxford. Mr. Samuels was born Jan. 7, 1942, to Odessa Moore and Floyd R. Samuels.

He was a farmer and grocery store owner. He loved fishing, playing dominoes and playing pool and enjoyed a good joke and playing cards. He loved cats and was especially fond of his cat, “Bo”. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.

Mr. Samuels is survived by his loving family, which includes two daughters, Rosa Vaughn of Searcy, AR, and Teresa Jones (Harold) of Ocean Springs; three grandchildren, Nicole Love, Harold Jones, Jr. and Angel Jones; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Faye Samuels; his sister, Edna Marie “Dee” Sorrells and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville Monday, July 19, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at Dickins Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m., preceding the funeral service. Interment will be at Longtown Cemetery.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.