Property Transfers 6/28 – 7/2/21

Property transfers between June 28 – July 2, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Gregory and Angela Newcomb to E. Joel Barrientos, Lot 39 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Mary Haberman to Bonnie Carter, Northeast Half of Lot 9, Green Acres Subdivision.

Tommy Caine to Linda Paulette Caine, Fractional part of Lot 14 of Block 28.

Tommy Caine to Tammy Caine, Lots 11-13, Block 28.

Belinda Faye Morris to Joseph Ferguson, Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Joseph Towles to Peggy and Richard Towles, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Richard Towles to Michael and Kimberly Towles, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Michael Towles to Richard Towles, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Joseph Ferguson to Belinda Faye Morris, Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Joseph Ferguson to Anthony Morris and Sturleen Butler-Morris, Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

David Howard to Walter Howell Mitchell, Lots 906-910, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Moss Acres, LLC to Alexandria Coyle and Angel Havens, Lot 50, Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Burnis Crain to Carol Ann St. Pierre, Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

James Butler to James and Jessica Butler, Lots 1 and 2 of Plum Point Subdivision.

PTWT, LLC to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 South, a fractional part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Indrasinh Vaghela to Onyx Batesville Hotel, Lot 3, Covenant Crossing Subdivision.

Chase and Allison Surrell to James and Marie Inman, A part of the East Half of Section Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Pamela Ann Williams Stubblefield to Daniel Lightsey, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Durand Doyle and Keasia Smally to Cyrus Doyle, Lot 5, Washington Subdivision.

Rallet Lund to Rallet Lund and Lisa Stoddard, Lot 2 of Edgarwood Estates.

Jacob and Shelby Mills to Michael and Alecia Willoughby, Lot 49, Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Evelyn (Young) and Jim Rainey to William and Ryan Pauley, 172 Chickasaw Road, Town of Pope.

Susan Waters to Robert Davis, Lot 18, Sardis Lake Estates.

Joe Wall to Between the Lakes Storage, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Isom Robinson to Kazie and Mable Hope, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16 and Southeast Quarter of Section 17, all in Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Myra, Linda and Master Bean, and Danielle Maury, to Valerie Robinson, Jada Lester and Quinton Williams, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Cole Massie to Melissa Dawn Fortune, Lot 24 of Block 13, Shuford’s Subdivision.

Don Thweatt to Don and Tammy Thweatt, Part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jimmy Franklin to Scotty Blaylock, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Betty Johnston to Bill Ashmore, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Carley Brianne and Austin Brown to Shiquita Coley, Lot 7, Block X, Town of Crenshaw.

Charleyn Baughman to Barry Johnson, Lot 120, Lakewood Subdivision.

Ulysses Wilbourn to Brunkeisha Black, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Dolores Hignite to Stephanie Faltus, 2 tracts in Section 34, Township 7, Range 7 West, and Lot 2, all in Block 2, Town of Sardis.

Michael Shane Sexton to Stanley and Angela Long, A part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.