Jail Log 7/5-12/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 5

Jaharious Deronta Simmons, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, and contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

July 6

Jessie Samuel Emery, 1674 Sailors St., Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance and no tag.

Allen Wayne Ross, 96 Judge Smith Rd., Marion, AR., arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Nicholas Lee Daughtry, 2311 Truslow Rd., Sarah, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

Jadarrion Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, in jail serving a sentence from Circuit Court.

Sandy Marie Glasper, 908 Broadway St., Waterloo, IA, charged with shoplifting.

Kentarius Dajuan Nelson, 77 Baker Rd., Courtland, charged with receiving stolen property and possession of paraphernalia.

July 7

Kevin Riley Hall, 962 Hwy. 6E, Oxford, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Tyler Dewayne Jones, 1415 Ales Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willa St., Batesville, arrested for contempt of court (Batesville Municipal) and serving 20 days in jail.

Kedric Kevon Norwood, 431 Taylor St., Como, arrested on a hold for Kemper County Circuit Court.

Remeka Dwayne Jones, 505 Molly Cove, Oxford, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Terence Casey Robinson, 5595 Smith County Rd., Louin, charged with felony possession of a firearm.

Deloristeene Burt, 2385 Hwy. 6, Lyon, charged with disorderly conduct.

Quintarius Sterling Washington, 132 Howard St., Marks, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Anthony Wayne Self, 778 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

July 8

Malcolm Owens, 125 Patterson St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Frank Rossell Simmerman, 36 CR 104, Oxford, serving a three year sentence.

Jermarcus Deshante Johnson, 321 Church Ext., Como, held as a state inmate.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, arrested on a hold for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

July 9

Christopher Tyler Brown, Enid Dam Rd., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court, and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Justin La’Juan Fletcher, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Reyon Lydell Willingham, 106 Sand Hill Dr., Oxford, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Miguel Flores, 125 Heafner Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, careless driving, expired tag, and no driver’s license.

Levi McKinney, Jr., 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with careless driving, possession with intent, and open container.

July 10

Mario Dupree Chambers, 103 Curtis Dr., Charleston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and careless driving.

Scott Christopher Gentry, 11052 Horseshoe Bend, Hernando, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving.

Damien Scott Duckworth, 2191 Railroad St., Como, charged with felony domestic violence.

Mario Quartez Key, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with no license.

July 11

Bartolo Lucas, 325 Lakewood Dr., Apt. 16, Batesville, charged with DUI refusal, no driver’s license, and careless driving.

Brittany Dawn Holly, 1259 Marshall St., Charleston, arrested on a hold for Tallahatchie County, and charged with possession of paraphernalia and failure to use a turn signal.

Danielle Faith Deaton, 23 CR 102, Pittsboro, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

July 12

John Henry Doyle, 205A Vance St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Sardis Municipal).

Jasmine Lee Gatlin, 2780 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of controlled substance and open container.

Stephanie Gail Grant, 366 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.