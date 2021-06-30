Local Swimmer Medals in Meridian

Batesville’s Delaney Azar, representing Oxford SWAT 12–year–old swim team, medaled and also scored as the High Point Winner at the 2021 State Games of Mississippi held recently in Meridian. At the games, Azar won gold medals in 50 meter backstroke and 50 meter freestyle; silver medals in 50 meter breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke; bronze medals in 50 meter fly and 100 meter IM; and fourth place medals in 100 meter freestyle and 100 meter backstroke. Delaney is the daughter of Joe and Katie Azar and attends Magnolia Heights School. (Contributed)