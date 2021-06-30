Green Wave Cheerleaders Win 1st

The North Delta School Cheer Squad recently won first place in Cheer, Overall Game Day Champions, the leadership award, and three pin-it-forward leaders and had 5 cheerleaders make All American. Pictured are (front, from left) Brittney Williams, Shelby Boone, Sonni Smith, Carly Flautt, Liddy Miller, Sadie Gray, Ellie Gray, (back) Betsy Wolfe, Liza Clark, Maggie Henry, Emily Wells, Autumn Boone, Sophie Williams, Lily Kate Locke, Ellie Donaldson, Kylie Dungan, and Emma Nichopolos.

Five North Delta School cheerleaders were chosen to the All-American squad during recent competition at Ole Miss. They include (from left) Sonni Smith, Shelby Boone, Sadie Gray, Ellie Gray and Bentley Williams. (Contributed)