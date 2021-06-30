25th Anniversary For Dr. Hodge & Batesville Dentistry

Friends, family, and patients associated with Dr. Thomas Hodge gathered last Tuesday (June 22) afternoon to mark the 25th anniversary of his dental practice in Batesville. Pictured with Dr. Hodge are employees of Batesville Dentistry (from left) Lisa Mills, Amber Raynor, Shannon Killen, Dr. Thomas Hodge, Ariel Crigler, Alexus Powell, Brooke West. Dr. Chance Crites, also pictured with Dr. Hodge, has joined the practice. (Rebecca Alexander)