Task Force to study and recommend changes in domestic relations laws
The 2021 Legislature established a task force to study Mississippi’s domestic relations laws and to develop recommendations to the Legislature and the Mississippi Supreme Court for the purpose of revising Mississippi’s domestic relations laws and rules of court.
The Task Force, composed of judges, attorneys, child advocates, and law professors, will study models used by other states for child support, child care, and support expenses and will analyze current trends of law regarding no-fault divorce, child support payments past the age of majority for disabled children, and costs for guardians ad litem who represent the best interests of children.
Senate Bill 2621, enacted by the 2021 Legislature, is effective July 1. The Task Force is expected to make recommendations on or before Dec. 1.
The 15-member Task Force includes:
- Senate Judiciary A Chairman Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula and House Judicial A Chairman Angela Cockerham of Magnolia;
- Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Griffis of Ridgeland, Chancellor Troy Odom of Brandon and Chancellor Jennifer Schloegel of Gulfport, appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph;
- Court of Appeals Judge David Neil McCarty of Jackson, appointed by Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Barnes;
- attorneys Mark A. Chinn of Jackson, Donna S. Smith of Columbus, A. Regnal Blackledge of Collins and Diandra Hosey of Jackson, appointed by the Mississippi Bar;
- attorney guardians ad litem Melissa B. DiFatta of Pascagoula and Lee Ann Turner of Starkville, appointed by the Mississippi Bar;
- Division of Child Support Enforcement Senior Attorney J. Michael McCauley of Bay St. Louis, appointed by Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Robert G. Anderson;
- Professor Deborah Bell of Oxford, Senior Faculty in Service at the University of Mississippi School of Law, appointed by Dean Susan Duncan;
- Professor Shirley Kennedy of Jackson, Director of the Family and Children’s Law Center and Director of Child Advocacy Programs at Mississippi College School of Law, appointed by Dean Patricia Bennett.
Teens, young adults in foster system eligible for grants
