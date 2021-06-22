Westfaul concludes term as president of Municipal Court Judges Association

Cutline: Pictured are (from left) Oxford Municipal Judge Hal Neilson, secretary-treasurer of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association; immediate past president Jay Westfaul, Municipal Judge in Batesville, Pope and Courtland; and Meadville Municipal Judge Bill Halford, the Municipal Judges’ representative on the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Judicial College. (Contributed)

Staff ReportThe Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association elected new officerson June 10 during the summer training conference in Biloxi.Jay Westfaul of Batesville concluded his term as president of the Association. Westfaul serves as Municipal Judge in Batesville, Pope and Courtland. He has been a municipal judge for 26 years.Jason Mangum, who serves as Municipal Judge in Newton, Union, Decatur and Hickory, was elected as the new president of the Association. Tylertown Municipal Judge Ryan Bruhl was elected vice-president. Oxford Municipal Judge Hal Neilson was elected as secretary-treasurer of the Association. Meadville Municipal Judge Bill Halford continues his role as a member of the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Judicial College