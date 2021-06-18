June 18 is National Go Fishing Day

National Go Fishing Day on June 18th each year encourages us to drop a line – in the nearest stream, pond, lake, or river. Taking a break from our daily routine to bait a hook and catch some fish can be a relaxing endeavor.

In addition to providing food, fishing is a recreational pastime for many. Recreational fishing includes conventions, rules, licensing restrictions, and laws that limit the way in which fish may be caught. A rod, reel, line, and hooks with any one of the different forms of bait or lures, are the most common form of recreational fishing.

The practice of catching (or attempting to catch) fish with a hook is known as angling. Catch and release (returning the fish to the water to continue its life) is often the expectation or requirement by law. For others, this is a preferred form of fishing.

Hobbyists with knowledge of habitat, foraging behavior, and migration hone their fishing techniques for a successful fishing adventure. Some fishermen continue to follow fishing folklore by claiming the sun and the moon influence fish feeding patterns.

The earliest known English essay on recreational fishing was published in 1496.

During the 16th and 17th centuries, recreational fishing began to gain popularity. In 1653, Izaak Walton published a book titled, The Compleat Angler or Contemplative Man’s Recreation. Walton’s book is the definitive work championing the position of the angler who loves fishing just for the sake of it.

