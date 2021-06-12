Jail Log 5/26-6/7

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 26

Joseph Cortez Armstead, 438 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on a hold for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Billy Reed, Jr., 1812 26th Ave., Meridian, arrested on a hold for the State of Arkansas.

Tammy Jean Steward, 2995 Forest Glen Cv., Horn Lake, charged with probation violation.

Timothy Wade Gray, 47 CR 470, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

May 27

Jerry McBrayer, Jr., 338 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, charged with no tag light, open container, no driver’s license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jaszime Shasayla Edwards, 1856 Hwy. 6W, Marks, charged with contempt of court, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897 Park Place Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal) and trespassing.

Damien Marque Fletcher, 5706 Veazy Rd., Coldwater, charged with violation of post-release supervision.

Marcelus Lasalle Polk, 295 Brown Ave., Darling, arrested on a Drug Court citation.

Keith Dewayne Coleman, Jr., 187 Butler Rd., Lambert, charged with.

William Lewis Caldwell, 208 Jefferies St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Robert Bernard Logan, 19076 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Marquita Lafayette Jones, 208 Jefferies St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Michele Teresa Madkins, 721 Elm St., Marks, charged with DUI.

Amber Nicole Aaron, 105 N. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Charles Irvin Corley, 133 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with DUI.

Aaysha Shankeela Fonville, 879 Burton Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Steven Scott Bland, 3964 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Calvin Clark, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

May 28

Mondrekius Dontel Porter, 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Lashaun Terrell Tardy, 3436 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sherry O’dell Chadwick, 231 Patterson Lane, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.

Roger Gipson, 4293 Elm Ridge St., Memphis, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, and driving with a suspended license.

Roderick Davone Batleast, 128 Rosaland St., Charleston, charged with DUI.

May 29

Garry Dewayne Cox, 71 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jessie Cain Nelson, 2311 Truslow Rd., Sarah, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Rodriguez Kentrell Thomas, 125 Dogwood Dr., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Sardis Municipal).

James Robert Dukes, III, 27418 Hwy. 330, Tillatoba, charged with Boating Under the Influence of marijuana.

Aaron Thomas Daughtery, 72 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm enhancement, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt.

Christopher Blaine Resh, 153 Boxplant Rd., Bunker Hill, W. Virginia, arrested on a hold for Franklin County, Penn.

May 30

Robert Lavell Spain, Sr., 876 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with felony domestic violence.

Lashawda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.

Markeea Denise Hunt, 195 Third St., Crowder, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal) and driving with no headlights.

Danny Ray Broght, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

May 31

Brian Heath Jeffords, 31801 Byhalia Rd., Byhalia, charged with Boating Under the Influence.

June 1

David Duane Ray, 8289 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with driving with a suspended license, failure to appear, and running a red light.

Mikal Allen Wardlaw, 501 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, arrested and held on a bench warrant.

Brandon Mark Tramel, 1372 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Anthony Deshun Cole, 2075 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, charged with house burglary.

Octavion Elon Benson, 717 Boothe St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear twice (Circuit Court).

June 2

Keith Dewayne Coleman, Jr., 187 Butler Rd., Lambert, charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of sale of methamphetamine.

Freddie Ladale Ragland, 117 Academy Ave., Tunica, charged with speeding, child endangerment, and DUI.

Gregory Wright, 1509 Still Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Linda Kay Adevedo, 517 McClain Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment on a vehicle.

Stacion Myoshia Holmes, 2002 Oxford Way, Oxford, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

June 3

Josiah Dewayne Tenner, Blackmur Dr., Apt. 10, Water Valley, charged with DUI, speeding, and no insurance.

Brittany Sharnee Jackson, 420 Dewberry St., Sardis, arrested on a hold for Justice Court.

Ricky Wayne Keen, 809 Fowler Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment on a motor vehicle.

Michael James Harris, 4060 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with open container.

Pamela Ann Brassell, 9718 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with open container.

Shakelo O’Neill Stanford, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with DUI, no insurance, and failure to signal.

June 4

Marquieta Lafayette Jones, 208 Jefferies St., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief.

Mary Melissa Saul, 2344 Pleasant Grove Rd., Laurel, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Salmane Camara, Jr., 225 Second Ave., Sledge, arrested for Drug Court violation.

Timothy James Dowdle, 181 Holmes Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Raymond Lamar Barker, III, 114 Matthews Dr., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Justice Court).

Randy Lynn Tiner, Jr., 2165 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, arrested for parole violation.

James William Cohn, 1874 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Elijah Andrew Showers, 8323 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with DUI (second offense).

Quentarrius Cortez Lester, 208 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with sexual battery.

June 5

Demarion Cortez Lester, 2456 Kirby Rd., Lot 20, Robinsonville, charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, and DUI.

Allen Scott Hannah, 923 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, arrested on a hold for the State of Texas.

Cody Allen Walton, 28411 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with petit larceny.

Jaylen Hallmon, 206 CR 232, Coila, charged with DUI.

Antonio Andre Readus, 378 Third St., Sledge, charged with DUI.

Charlotte Ann McDaniel, 158 Hwy. 9W, Bruce, charged with no careless driving, no insurance, and DUI.

Jarrod Lamar Eley, 5843 Moffit Ave., St. Louis, charged with DUI.

Marco Kentrell Lamar, 548 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

June 6

Jennifer Rose Simmons, 313 Willa St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

John Daniel Hester, 313 Willa St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence and contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal).

Damian Lee Splawn, 53 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

June 7

Kylee Alexis Jordan, 2390 Mason Dr., Hernando, charged with disturbance of a business.