June 9, 2021

  • 75°

Flash flooding reported in Panola, Yalobusha

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

WHO:          The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Several roadways in north Mississippi are experiencing flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.

WHEN:  Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

WHERE:      Currently, water is being reported over the roadway in the following locations:

  • Interstate 55 ramps at State Route 35 (Exit 243) in Panola County.
  • U.S. Highway 51 just south of Como in Panola County.
  • State Route 330 near Tillatoba Lake in Yalobusha County.

WHY: Roadway flooding.

HOW:         Motorists should avoid all flooded roadways until clear for travel.

Flooding is a top weather related killer. Following these safety measures can help ensure you and your family’s safety on flooded roadways:

  • Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.
  • Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!
  • If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.
  • Never drive around a barricaded road.
  • If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.

Stay updated on road conditions at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE