Flash flooding reported in Panola, Yalobusha

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Several roadways in north Mississippi are experiencing flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

WHERE: Currently, water is being reported over the roadway in the following locations:

Interstate 55 ramps at State Route 35 (Exit 243) in Panola County.

U.S. Highway 51 just south of Como in Panola County.

State Route 330 near Tillatoba Lake in Yalobusha County.

WHY: Roadway flooding.

HOW: Motorists should avoid all flooded roadways until clear for travel.

Flooding is a top weather related killer. Following these safety measures can help ensure you and your family’s safety on flooded roadways:

Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.

Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.

Never drive around a barricaded road.

If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.