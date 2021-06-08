82-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Oxford
(WLBT) – Oxford police are investigating the death of a woman, hit and killed while walking at a gas station.
Police say Janie Bradley, 82, of Cleveland, died after a vehicle hit her at the Marathon gas station on South Lamar Boulevard.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, officials say.
