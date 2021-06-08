June 8, 2021

  • 70°

82-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Oxford

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

(WLBT) – Oxford police are investigating the death of a woman, hit and killed while walking at a gas station.

Police say Janie Bradley, 82, of Cleveland, died after a vehicle hit her at the Marathon gas station on South Lamar Boulevard.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, officials say.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE