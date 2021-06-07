VEC to Hold Summer Gyotaku Programs

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ (MDWFP) Visitor Education Center (VEC) will hold four summer Gyotaku programs on the following dates: June 26, July 10, July 24, and Aug. 26. Each program will take place at 2 p.m.

Gyotaku is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish. Using rubber fish stamps and ink, adults and youth (8 and older), will be able to create fish prints of species found in Mississippi, such as freshwater drum, green sunfish, largemouth bass, common carp, and bluegill. It is a fun program that combines science with art. Younger participants will create fish art from their handprints. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for these activities. After the program, VEC staff will conduct a question-and-answer session at the VEC’s 10,000-gallon aquarium.

The program is included with the price of admission, which is $2.50 for adults (ages 18-59) and $2 for youth (ages 3-17) and seniors (60 and older). For additional information or to pre-register for the event, call the VEC at (662) 563-8068.

Part of MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery, the VEC is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.