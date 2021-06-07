Garth Everette Tindle, 69, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, June 6, 2021, at his home in Senatobia surrounded by his devoted family.

He was born on November 7, 1951, in Cleveland to Clyde Tindle and Mary Evelyn Gregory Tindle.

Mr. Tindle was an active member of First Baptist Church in Senatobia, where he served as a deacon, preschool Sunday school teacher and as preschool choir director. He served as a volunteer with Hope Ministries and was a recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award. He was retired from the State of Mississippi Department of Corrections as a probation/parole officer.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes, his wife of forty-seven years, Rosemary Tindle of Senatobia, one daughter, Mary Grace Tindle of Senatobia; one son, James Everette Tindle of Oxford; and one brother Gregg Tindle of Meadeville. He was preceded by one brother, Gerry Tindle and his parents.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, from 12:30-2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Senatobia. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.