William L. “Billy” Magee, Sr., 81
William L. “Billy” Magee, Sr. age 81 , formerly of Batesville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 20, 2021, at South Texas Veterans Home in Kerrville, TX. Billy was the husband of Patricia Magee of Uvalde, TX.
The family will hold a graveside service for Billy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.
A full obituary will be provided later by the family.
Clinton Earl Sartin, 60
Clinton Earl Sartin, age 60, passed away Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital in... read more