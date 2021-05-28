William L. “Billy” Magee, Sr., 81

William L. “Billy” Magee, Sr. age 81 , formerly of Batesville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 20, 2021, at South Texas Veterans Home in Kerrville, TX. Billy was the husband of Patricia Magee of Uvalde, TX.

The family will hold a graveside service for Billy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

A full obituary will be provided later by the family.