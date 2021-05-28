Wild Weather Exhibit at MDWFP Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

Wild Weather, an exciting, engaging exhibit opens on May 29, 2021, at MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and will be open through December 31, 2021. This highly interactive exhibit, developed and produced by Science North in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre, illustrates severe weather as a powerful and unpredictable force.

“Wild Weather will immerse visitors of all ages in the science of severe weather. Delve into recent severe weather discoveries, investigate cutting edge weather technology, and witness the stories of weather forecasters, and passionate enthusiasts. Visitors will have great fun as they explore the wildest weather on earth,” said Museum Director Charles Knight.

From thunderstorms to summer heat waves, hurricanes to blizzards, uncover the science behind the weather all around us and learn how exciting, new discoveries are unraveling many of weather’s mysteries. Fly through the eye of a hurricane, create a mini-tornado and dance then up a storm as the weather around you responds to your movements, and get blown away in a staged hurricane photo op. Eight exhibit zones will lead visitors through a series of Wild Weather experiences to gain a better understanding of the science behind severe weather, emerging technologies, and forecasting techniques.

The exhibit is sponsored locally by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation, Nissan, Regions Bank, Trustmark, Weyerhaeuser, and other generous sponsors.

For details, visit http://www.mdwfp.com/museum or call 601-576-6000.