Batesville Municipal Court 05/19/21

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May 19, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Stefan Heath Davis,146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and improper equipment bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeremy Kendall Ellis, 303 West Butler Rd., Sardis, had charges of firearm enhancement penalty, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Chadwick Lynn Franks, 6277 Hwy. 51, Pope, pleaded guilty to no tag and contempt of court for failing to pay $605 in old fines.

Nykolas Ladarrian Hillman,120 Lamb St., Crowder, pleaded not guilty to DUI, open container, failure to use a turn signal, no driver’s license, no seatbelt and no insurance. A June 2 trial date was given.

Brittney Shardease Johnson, 1472 Hwy. 32, Charleston, pleaded guilty to no driving with no headlights, two counts for failing to appear on charges of shoplifting, no driver’s license and no insurance and was fined $2,212.

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, failed to appear and was found guilty on charges of no insurance, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, no seatbelt, and running a stop sign.

Maurice Orachel Miles, 5323 Curtis Rd., Batesville, had a malicious mischief charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Jarniece Deshuna Perry, 1138 South Line St., Grenada, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and open container and was fined $974.

Shepreta Lynn Presley, 109 Cole Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Alonza Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, no headlights, and domestic violence and was fined $1,351.

Timolon Alexandria Sacks, 1125 8th St., Lambert, had charges of no seatbelt, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jennifer Rose Simmons, 313 Willa St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Thomas Waynound Vaughn, 112 Williams St., Batesville, made his initial appearance on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and no vehicle tag.

Matthew Evan Walters, 9777 Hwy. 51, Courtland, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Erika Skyler Workman, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of a controlled substance and was fined $443.

Dakota Johnson, no address given, had a felony possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tony Ray Rudd, 200 Lester St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417.