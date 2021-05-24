First Regional Library’s annual Summer Reading Program starts June 1. The library is challenging everyone in their five county service area to “Read Every Day” this summer. FRL serves DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica counties.

The library has programs planned for all ages this summer. Most programs will be virtual via Zoom, but branches also have plans for activities at the library like scavenger hunts, Take & Make craft kits, and much more.

Virtual programs for kids and teens include weekly preschool Storytime, live animals, magicians, science experiments, job search skills, and other fun and educational programs.

Adult virtual programs are also being offered, including visits with bestselling authors Sarah MacLean and Beverly Jenkins, as well as craft programs, book discussions, and trivia nights.

The library is also giving viewers of the virtual programs a chance to earn prizes. All branches have “Virtual Program Bingo” cards available. Stop by and get a bingo card and play along while watching the programs. Mark your card when a certain animal is mentioned, and if you get “BINGO,” return the card to any branch to claim your prize.

First Regional Library will also be giving away over 15,000 brand new books this summer. These are available for all ages. Staff recommends contacting your local branch to find out when they will be giving away books this summer. All branches of FRL are open to the public, with no appointments necessary.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, and to see the calendar of events, visit www.firstregional.org/srp.